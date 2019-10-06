‘SNL’: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Delivers Raw Monologue About Sex, Psychopaths, ‘Hot Priest’

During Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s inaugural hosting duties on Saturday Night Live this weekend, she delivered an opening monologue mirroring one that would come from her fourth-wall-breaking protagonist Fleabag.

In the monologue, Waller-Bridge addresses everything from sex to psychopaths and even the Hot Priest from her hit show Fleabag.

“I’m not a sex addict because I wrote Fleabag, but I did write Killing Eve because I’m a psychopath,” she quipped, adding, “It’s a great time to be a psychopath, they’re really having a moment, don’t you think?”

She told the audience that she’s often asked if she’s like her character Fleabag who is “sexually depraved, foul-mouthed and dangerous,” explaining, “I always have to say to them: ‘Yes, you’re absolutely right.”

Waller-Bridge further described the making of Fleabag as “a way to get [actor] Andrew Scott to dress up as a priest and tell me that he loved me.” While she added that it took her six years and two seasons to make it happen, she did it.

“I don’t care about awards, I just want gay men to love me,” she teased.

Waller-Bridge noted that Scott was called “Priest” in the script, but gained the nickname “Hot Priest” because “this Priest character caused such a horn-storm.”

She also addressed her recent Emmy wins for Fleabag for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series saying, “Back in the day horny women were to be feared, and now they’re given Emmys.”