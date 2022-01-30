 'SNL': Peyton Manning Surprises 'Weekend Update' - Rolling Stone
'SNL': Willem Dafoe Explains His 'Expressive Face' in Monologue
‘SNL’: Peyton Manning Compares Tom Brady Retirement Rumors to ‘Emily in Paris’

“This is a classic showdown between Emily’s career and love life,” said the Hall of Fame quarterback

Peyton ManningPeyton Manning

Ahead of the NFL playoffs, Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Superbowl champion Peyton Manning dropped by Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live with some surprising insight about, um, Emily in Paris.

Manning explained to Colin Jost that he hasn’t actually watched any of this season’s playoff games yet, because he can’t stop watching Netflix’s romantic dramedy about an American girl navigating life and love in the City of Lights. Immediately, Manning launched into an intense to the point of exasperated play-by-play of the first season.

“Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything,” he said. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally! — not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as food porn.”

Jost attempted to bring the conversation back to football, asking Manning if he had any thoughts on rumors that Tom Brady is retiring. “If it were me, I probably would retire too because it would give me more time to watch Emily in Paris,” Manning said, adding, “I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily. Let me break it down for you. This is a classic showdown between Emily’s career and her love life. Early on, the O’s were getting completely dominated by the X’s, and there were a lot of exes — if you know what I mean.”

Manning went on about Emily without breaking for an impressive four minutes. Then he put on a red beret, looked straight into the camera, and said “You do you, girl!”

 

