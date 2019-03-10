‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Compares R. Kelly Sex Abuse Allegations to Catholic Church

Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson has never been afraid of pushing people’s buttons. On the latest episode of SNL, he doubled down on his efforts when he stopped by “Weekend Update” to give his thoughts on the R. Kelly and Michael Jackson sexual abuse claims.

“If you support the Catholic Church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” the comic asked, comparing the sexual abuse allegations of minors by the two musicians to the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal against minors and nuns.

“I don’t really see the difference, only one’s music is significantly better,” Davidson says, after calling Kelly “a monster” who “should go to jail forever.”

He then fired up the audience with his controversial opinion recalling, “The other day, my Mom is like ‘I’m going to Mass’ and I’m like ‘Okay, I’m going to go listen to the ‘Ignition’ remix.'”

Davidson then made a half-serious joke about the reality of idolized stars: “Once we start doing our research, we’re not gonna have much left because it seems like all really talented people are sick,” pointing out scandals involving Charlie Chaplin, Mark Wahlberg and Henry Ford as examples.

He later told anchor Colin Jost that “any time any of us listen to a song or watch a movie made by an accused serial predator, you have to donate a dollar to a charity that helps sexual assault survivors.” Davidson said he already paid $142 for “the ‘Ignition’ remix alone.”

Davidson’s sketch comes on the heels of the premiere of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland which details the Thriller musician’s alleged sexual abuse of minors, as well as Gayle King’s heated interview with Kelly on CBS earlier this week after he was charged with 10 counts of sex abuse on February 22nd.