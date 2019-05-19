×
Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: Pete Davidson, Paul Rudd, DJ Khaled Deliver Rap Ode to ‘Grace and Frankie’

Tribute to Game of Thrones, including Grey Worm cameo, turns into celebration of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Netflix comedy

Pete Davidson, Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled performed a rap ode to their favorite television show, Grace and Frankie, on the Season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live.

With the series finale of Game of Thrones premiering tonight, Davidson first delivered a few vague verses about that series, but after mentioning hobbits and muggles, it becomes clear he’s never actually watched the hit HBO series; Davidson can’t even identify GoT‘s Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson, who makes a cameo.

Instead, Davidson opts to devote his rhymes to a show he does love: The Netflix comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

With help from SNL musical guest DJ Khaled, who declares Grace and Frankie “better than Game of Thrones,” Davidson drops a rapid-fire summary of the series’ five seasons. When Rudd shows up to record his Game of Thrones verses, Davidson tells the actor to just rap about his favorite show. Rudd’s choice: Grace and Frankie.

The sketch ends with Fonda and Tomlin wearing t-shirts devoted to Davidson and Khaled declaring “Grace and Frankie best in the game. We out.”

