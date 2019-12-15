See ‘SNL’ Parody ‘Marriage Story’ With Kellyanne and George Conway

Saturday Night Live parodied Marriage Story with a sketch about Kellyanne and George Conway where, in a bit of a role reversal, the politically divided couple’s therapist is played by the film’s star and SNL host Scarlett Johansson.

As the therapist, Johansson asks Kellyanne and George (portrayed by Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett) to write down what they love about each other. “She works so hard for her boss, even though I hate his guts,” Bennett’s George reads aloud.

With images of mugs spread throughout the house featuring anti-Donald Trump messages in the backdrop, McKinnon’s Kellyanne replies, “He always leaves his coffee mugs around.”

The skit features George constant trolling of Trump during the couple’s everyday activities and him even cutting Kellyanne’s hair himself.

As the couple details their everyday life, they eventually find things that they agree on as they pass a homeless person on the street. “I love that we agree on the big stuff like small government and no food for poor,” McKinnon’s Kellyanne says, before which the couple says “Get a job” to a homeless man.

However, when the articles of impeachment are announced, the couple goes haywire.