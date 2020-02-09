See ‘SNL’ Mock New Hampshire Democratic Debate in Cold Open Sketch

On the heels of yet another Democratic debate, Saturday Night Live corralled its remaining candidates — including Larry David’s Bernie Sanders and Jason Sudeikis’ Joe Biden — for the latest cold open sketch.

During the debate, Sudeikis’ Biden addressed his lackluster results in the troubled Iowa caucus. “Just when you think your lead is safe, my numbers are gonna sneak up and surprise you with a nice, sweet kiss on the neck,” the former vice president said.

“I can’t believe all this mess happened in Iowa because of an app. I have an idea for an app: It’s called No App. No app, no computer, no gadgets, no gizmos,” Sanders added. “You show up to your polling place, take a number like you do at the butcher, they call your ticket, you walk up to the counter, you say ‘Give me a pound of whatever is about to go bad.'”

Following a brief chime-in from Pete Davidson’s billionaire Tom Steyer (“I’m tripping balls right now”) and a commercial break sponsored by another billionaire Mike Bloomberg, Sanders and Kate MacKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren argue over whose campaign has less money.

“You’re not going to out-poor me,” Warren says. “My campaign is broke as hell. My biggest contributions are the penny from loafers, and whatever the concerned moms of Bernie Bros can afford.”

“Okay, I don’t know how or why it happened, but I am king of an army of internet trolls called Bernie Bros,” David’s Sanders admitted. “Could I stop them in their tracks? Of course. Should I? Yes. Will I? Eh. Hillary Clinton says nobody like me. Then let me ask you this: How come I’m the most popular guy on 4chan?”

The sketch also tackled “Mayo Pete” Buttigieg’s inability to connect with minority voters. “I assure you I’m not that spicy,” Colin Jost’s Buttigieg said.