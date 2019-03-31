See Alec Baldwin’s Trump, Robert De Niro’s Mueller Interpret Report on ‘SNL’

Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller and Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump draw different conclusions from the Mueller Report in the latest cold open on Saturday Night Live, which aired its first new episode since the special counsel revealed his findings to Attorney General William Barr, played here by Aidy Bryant.

The sketch takes details from the Mueller Report and plays a political version of the Telephone Game, from Mueller’s actual report to Barr’s succinct summary to Trump’s victorious tweets.

“I am submitting these 380 pages…,” De Niro’s Mueller says.

“I am writing almost four pages…,” Bryant’s Barr writes in an email.

“I am reading zero pages, but Sean Hannity read it and was so excited he texted me an eggplant,” Baldwin’s Trump says.

Though Mueller’s report did not completely exonerate Trump on obstruction charges, Barr’s handling of the report has allowed the president to broadcast his own interpretations.

“Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won,” the president tweets.

Over a week after Mueller turned in his final report, it remains in the hands of the Justice Department, with Congress and the American people eagerly waiting to see the complete report as Mueller intended in April.

“In conclusion, it is my hope that this report will be made public with a few redactions,” De Niro’s Mueller writes.

“Hella redactions,” Bryant’s Barr notes.

“We’re going to block out everything except the words ‘No’ and ‘collusion,'” the president brags on Twitter.

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update also offered their own interpretation of the Mueller Report: