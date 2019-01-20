‘SNL’: Leslie Jones Parodies ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ With ‘Raunchiest Miss Rita’

With The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan hosting this week’s Saturday Night Live, the series used it as an opportunity to parody the Amazon series with a spinoff called “The Raunchiest Miss Rita.”

The pre-taped digital short, which takes place at the familiar Gaslight Cafe, stars SNL comic Leslie Jones as the titular Miss Rita: a quiet employee-turned-foul-mouthed comedian who quickly garners an audience for her crass jokes. While she gets advice from Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel, her sets become more sexually explicit and expletive-filled.

Aidy Bryant makes an appearance as Alex Borstein’s Susie, while Kyle Mooney stars as “an even more exasperated Tony Shalhoub”; Shalhoub plays Mrs. Maisel’s stern father Abe Weissman on the Amazon series.

The end of the sketch features an unexpected twist when Bill Cosby (Kenan Thompson) is introduced. “This next comic is a lot more wholesome, please welcome William Cosby,” the standup host declared as the comedian arrives on stage.

SNL previously parodied The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in a December episode when Cecily Strong took on Brosnahan’s character in an Oscar host search parody. The audition also featured Aidy Bryant as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who interrupted Strong’s portion of the audition.