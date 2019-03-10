See ‘SNL’ Skewer ‘Momo Challenge’ With Chicken Restaurant Ad

Saturday Night Live skewered the Momo Challenge in a sketch that employed the terrifying bird woman at the center of the viral hoax as the mascot for a fast-food chicken restaurant.

In the minute-long commercial for Bok Bok’s, the announcer tells the viewer, “We’d like to take a second to clear up a few things you may have heard about our mascot Bok Bok, who does bear a slight resemblance to the internet urban legend Momo.”

SNL‘s Kate McKinnon, wide-eyed and in a chicken suit, portrayed the Momo lookalike.

“We promise, Bok Bok is not Momo in a chicken suit. And she’s definitely not tempting kids with chicken so she could steal their souls,” the voiceover continued. “Sure, like Momo, Bok Bok is a human-bird hybrid who loves the company of children, but who cares when the food is this good?”

Earlier this week, the sculptor of the statue that birthed the “Momo Challenge” revealed that he destroyed the rubber sculpture in 2018 after it fell victim to natural degradation.