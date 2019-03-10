×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Trump Will Seek Billions for His Nonsensical Wall Next Week Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

See ‘SNL’ Skewer ‘Momo Challenge’ With Chicken Restaurant Ad

“We promise, Bok Bok is not Momo in a chicken suit. And she’s definitely not tempting kids with chicken so she could steal their souls”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saturday Night Live skewered the Momo Challenge in a sketch that employed the terrifying bird woman at the center of the viral hoax as the mascot for a fast-food chicken restaurant.

In the minute-long commercial for Bok Bok’s, the announcer tells the viewer, “We’d like to take a second to clear up a few things you may have heard about our mascot Bok Bok, who does bear a slight resemblance to the internet urban legend Momo.”

SNL‘s Kate McKinnon, wide-eyed and in a chicken suit, portrayed the Momo lookalike.

“We promise, Bok Bok is not Momo in a chicken suit. And she’s definitely not tempting kids with chicken so she could steal their souls,” the voiceover continued. “Sure, like Momo, Bok Bok is a human-bird hybrid who loves the company of children, but who cares when the food is this good?”

Earlier this week, the sculptor of the statue that birthed the “Momo Challenge” revealed that he destroyed the rubber sculpture in 2018 after it fell victim to natural degradation.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad