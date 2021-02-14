Watch ‘SNL’ Mock Gorilla Glue Girl With Law Firm Ad

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the viral saga of the woman who used Gorilla Glue in her hair with a sketch about a law firm that specializes in suing the makers of the super adhesive.

While the sketch didn’t mention Tessica Brown by name, the Louisiana woman’s month-long nightmare after applying the Gorilla Glue spray in her hair serves as the obvious inspiration behind the sketch, with Kenan Thompson and SNL host Regina King playing lawyers out for (monetary) justice for other Gorilla Glue victims.

“Fact: Every day, one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue in place of a beauty product,” King’s lawyer character says in the sketch. “Fact: Big Gorilla is a multi-billion dollar industry, and we deserve half.”

The infomercial then featured testimonials from other people who accidentally used Gorilla Glue in their hair because the product’s label didn’t tell them not to.

“It’s a mistake that can happen to anybody, like brushing your teeth with Preparation H,” King’s lawyer says.

In another testimonial, a woman blames the glue for the wound she inflicted upon herself when she tried to give herself an “Infinity Stone” in her forehead like Lil Uzi Vert.

“Look, we are not stupid people,” Thompson’s lawyer, himself a Gorilla Glue victim, reiterates at the end of the ad. “We’re coming for you, Gorilla!”