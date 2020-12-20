‘SNL’ Mocks Mike Pence’s Public Vaccination, Debuts New Biden

Vice President Mike Pence’s live and public receiving of the Covid-19 vaccine was the focus of Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open, which also featured the return of Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris and the debut of the series’ new Joe Biden portrayer.

“Hello, thank you. I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let Covid spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” Beck Bennett’s Pence said at the onset.

“Before we begin, I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is safe and harmless. That’s why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it. Instead, he sent me to be his [human shield].”

After receiving his shot, Rudolph’s vice president-elect made a surprise appearance at the press conference. “How’d you even get into the White House,” the outgoing vice president asked. “I won more votes,” the vice president-elect responded. After Bennett’s Pence attempts to peddle some Election Day conspiracy theory, Rudolph’s Harris slaps him out of it.

She added, “I have good news, Mike. Even though you lost, you could still come back from this stronger than ever like the current president-elect, my man Joe Biden.”

With Jim Carrey announcing his departure from the Biden role earlier in the day, SNL cast member Alex Moffat made his debut as the president-elect in Willy Wonka-like fashion.

“I just want to let the American people know one thing: You’re going to have a real leader again. You’re going to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of American politics,” Moffat’s Biden said.

“And I’ll will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by diverse. That is my Christmas present to you America,” Rudolph’s Harris said before she and the president-elect exited to get their vaccines.

Once they left the scene, Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani appeared, hair dye dripping down his face, looking for “free meds.” He was followed by Kenan Thompson’s Dr. Ben Carson who, after serving in the Trump administration for four years, asked what exactly his job was.