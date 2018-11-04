Watch ‘SNL’ Skewer Fox News’ Overreaction to Migrant Caravan

Following the 44th season’s first hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned with a cold open that focused on President Trump’s crackdown on the migrant caravan and voter suppression.

In the spoof on The Ingraham Angle, Kate McKinnon appeared as Fox political commentator Laura Ingraham, who attempted to quash rumors that Trump is racist saying, “Except for his words and actions throughout his life, how is he racist?” She continued to contemplate why words like “white nationalist” are now “bad” considering when she hears that term she thinks “of a fun fourth of July barbecue — the one you don’t have to call the cops on.”

McKinnon was then joined by Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine Pirro, who used “real life” footage of the migrant caravans that was actually Black Friday shoppers swarming the checkout aisles.

When McKinnon’s host asks about who’s in the caravans, Strong’s Pirro replies, “Everyone you’ve ever seen in your nightmares…Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez brothers, the 1990 Detroit Pistons…and several Babadooks.”

She even added that the caravan had “hella Aladdins,” when asked about Middle Eastern individuals.

Kenan Thompson later joined the segment as Sheriff David Clarke, who quipped that if immigrants traveled at a “normal pace of 300 miles a day” they could be at the border in time to vote on election day. Thompson also brought aerial footage of the caravan which were visuals of crabs.

Following Thompson’s bit, “Ingraham” delivered tips to combat voter suppression against minority voters like, “Never vote on Tuesdays” and “If you see ‘R’ next to a name, that means ‘really a democrat.'”

McKinnon ended the segment by making a dig at Alec Baldwin, calling him a “disgraced former actor” and showing him in a clip with Adam Sandler from the “Canteen Boy” SNL segment, which she alleged was a photo of him “molesting a young boy scout.”