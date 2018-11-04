Rolling Stone
See ‘SNL’ Tease Democrats Over Midterms Anxiety, Shaky Confidence

“It’s been a minute but we’re going to win; Nancy Pelosi just said so on ‘Colbert’,” Jonah Hill’s character states nervously

Saturday Night Live captured Democrats’ midterms anxiety with a fake ad that showcased the Blue Wave’s shaky confidence.

Two years after established polls all-but-handed the presidency to Hillary Clinton, those same polls are now predicting that the Democrats will retake at least one house of Congress after Tuesday’s midterms. However, under the façade of enthusiasm, times are tense for Democrats.

“The Democrats are taking back the House. It’s a win we need and a win we’re going to get,” one Democratic supporter gloats as he nervously crushes a coffee cup in his hand.

“It’s been a minute but we’re going to win; Nancy Pelosi just said so on Colbert,” Jonah Hill’s doctor says before inhaling heavily on an oxygen mask.

Leslie Jones’ character adds, “White women promised to do the right thing this time, they’re not going to let us down. Right?”

Excessive drinking, nervous sweating and yelling at children soon follow before the Democrats’ slogan caps off the ad, “Vote! Please?”

