 'SNL': Maya Rudolph Revives Beyoncé Impersonation in 'Hot Ones' Sketch
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Maya Rudolph Reprises Beyoncé Impersonation for ‘Hot Ones’ Sketch

Guest host revived her pitch-perfect impression of singer to eat mind-melting hot wings on popular YouTube show

Former Saturday Night Live cast member and guest host Maya Rudolph revived her Beyoncé impersonation in a sketch based on the popular hot wings-eating YouTube series Hot Ones.

“I still can’t tell if this beneath me, but my sister Solange loves this show, so I said I’d do it,” Rudolph’s Beyoncé said, grabbing at a hot wing while wearing the same gloves as the real Beyoncé wore to the Grammys.

Host Sean Evans (Mikey Day) attempts to interview his guest between bites, but Rudolph’s Beyoncé is immediately stunned by the first hot sauce — “Hitler’s Anus Roasted Reaper Sauce” — that she’s unable to answer Evans’ questions. The host offers her milk or water but “I’m not gonna drink a big fat glass of milk on camera. That’s not a good look for ‘Yonce.”

Next up: “Devil’s Diarrhea Scorpion Sauce,” with a Scoville rating of 676,000 on the heat level. “I’m sweating! Beyoncé’s head is wet! This wing is wrecking me,” Rudolph’s Beyoncé says, gulping down water and eventually room temp milk. “Solange is in trouble now.”

“It’s taking all my concentration to keep from blowing out my pants on your janky ass show,” the singer says. However, upon learning that she’s only tried two of the planned eight hot sauces, Rudolph’s Beyoncé storms off the set, with her manager demanding all Hot Ones footage destroyed.

During her SNL tenure, Rudolph portrayed Beyoncé in numerous sketches, including one in 2012 where other musicians visited her and Jay Pharoah’s Jay-Z following the birth of Blue Ivy:

