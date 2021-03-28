‘SNL’: Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, Martin Short’s Doug Emhoff Host Passover

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris — alongside the first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, played by Martin Short — hosted a “Unity Seder” to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover on the Rudolph-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us, but I really do feel we’re about to see some light, and what better night to celebrate new beginnings than on Passover, or as my adopted people call it, Pesach,” the vice president said.

For the dinner, Harris invited politicians from both sides of the aisle as well as President Joe Biden (Alex Moffat). “Kamala, not sure if you heard but I’m putting you in charge of solving a little immigration problem down at the Mexican border,” the president tells Harris. Biden’s German Shepherd, who reportedly bit a Secret Service agent in real life, then mauled Emhoff.

Before the “Unity Seder,” Harris and Emhoff were visited by some of SNL’s current political caricatures, including Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz and Cecily Strong’s Majorie Taylor Greene, who sneaks in through a window. “Ever since January 6th, I’ve only been entering dwellings insurrection-style,” the Georgia representative said. “I don’t trust doors. Doors is what’s ruining this country.” However, the sketch ended before the Passover seder even begins.