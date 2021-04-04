 'SNL': Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz Talk Controversies to Britney Spears Show - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Wishes 'Happy Easter to Radical Left Crazies' Who 'Want To Destroy Our Country!'
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’: Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz Address Controversies on Britney Spears Talk Show

Oops! You Did It Again talk show cold open focuses on the “social pariahs of the week”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saturday Night Live returned to its Britney Spears talk show format for a cold open sketch revolving around a trio of newsmakers this week: Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz and Pepe Le Pew.

“This is the show that will shine a light on the social pariahs of the week, and I will decide if they’re innocent or not that innocent,” Chloe Fineman’s Spears said. “And speaking of pariah, shoutout to our sponsor: Georgia! Voted best place not to vote.”

The singer first brought out rapper Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), who has “been attacked by the rare combo of the Catholic church and Nike” over both his “Montero” music video — where he twerks on the Devil — and his “Satan shoes.”

Related Stories

The Matt Gaetz Sex Scandal Has It All!
Matt Gaetz Being Investigated Over Possible Sexual Relationship With 17-Year-Old Girl

Related Stories

40 Greatest Paul McCartney Songs
Paul McCartney's 40 Greatest Solo Songs
10 Must-Hear Old-School Country Christmas Albums

“People are afraid of me because I’m different, but really I’m just your typical gay, black, country, rap, sneaker entrepreneur. I put my pants on like everybody else: One assless chap at a time,” Redd’s Lil Nas X said.

After assuring the audience that he didn’t actual twerk on Satan — “That was a dude in a Halloween devil costume, because the real devil doesn’t do music videos,” the rapper insisted — Fineman’s Spears brought out a guy in a God costume for the rapper to dance on and even things up religiously.

The real Lil Nas X tweeted of the sketch:

Next up: Kate MacKinnon as Pepé Le Pew, who has been “cancelled” and won’t appear in the new Space Jam remake. To deflect from his own history, the Looney Tunes character starts squealing on his fellow cartoons. “You didn’t hear this from me, but the FBI is 90 percent sure Yosemite Sam was at the Capitol riots,” the skunk said, later adding he’s in treatment for sex addiction.

Finally, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson) appeared on Oops! You Did It Again to look back at his wild week, which included allegations of sex trafficking, drug-fueled sex parties with prostitutes and reports that he showed photos of nude women to his fellow congressmen. Asked whether that could hurt his chances at re-election, Davidson’s Gaetz admitted, “Weirdly, in my district, that might help.”

In This Article: Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.