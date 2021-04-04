‘SNL’: Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz Address Controversies on Britney Spears Talk Show

Saturday Night Live returned to its Britney Spears talk show format for a cold open sketch revolving around a trio of newsmakers this week: Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz and Pepe Le Pew.

“This is the show that will shine a light on the social pariahs of the week, and I will decide if they’re innocent or not that innocent,” Chloe Fineman’s Spears said. “And speaking of pariah, shoutout to our sponsor: Georgia! Voted best place not to vote.”

The singer first brought out rapper Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), who has “been attacked by the rare combo of the Catholic church and Nike” over both his “Montero” music video — where he twerks on the Devil — and his “Satan shoes.”

“People are afraid of me because I’m different, but really I’m just your typical gay, black, country, rap, sneaker entrepreneur. I put my pants on like everybody else: One assless chap at a time,” Redd’s Lil Nas X said.

After assuring the audience that he didn’t actual twerk on Satan — “That was a dude in a Halloween devil costume, because the real devil doesn’t do music videos,” the rapper insisted — Fineman’s Spears brought out a guy in a God costume for the rapper to dance on and even things up religiously.

The real Lil Nas X tweeted of the sketch:

snl going to hell pic.twitter.com/OBkJBBpPXM — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 4, 2021

Next up: Kate MacKinnon as Pepé Le Pew, who has been “cancelled” and won’t appear in the new Space Jam remake. To deflect from his own history, the Looney Tunes character starts squealing on his fellow cartoons. “You didn’t hear this from me, but the FBI is 90 percent sure Yosemite Sam was at the Capitol riots,” the skunk said, later adding he’s in treatment for sex addiction.

Finally, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson) appeared on Oops! You Did It Again to look back at his wild week, which included allegations of sex trafficking, drug-fueled sex parties with prostitutes and reports that he showed photos of nude women to his fellow congressmen. Asked whether that could hurt his chances at re-election, Davidson’s Gaetz admitted, “Weirdly, in my district, that might help.”