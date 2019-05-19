‘SNL’: See Leslie Jones Blast Alabama’s Abortion Ban on Weekend Update

With the passing of Alabama’s near-total abortion ban on Wednesday, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones appeared on Weekend Update in the Season 44 finale to make her feelings known.

Jones, sporting an outfit from The Handmaid’s Tale, told Weekend Update host Colin Jost, “We are all handmaids. My name actually is OfJost.” The comedian then quickly removed her red robe to reveal a black shirt with the word “Mine” and an arrow pointing down before delivering a fervent speech about the importance of a woman’s right to choose.

“The next thing you know, I’m at Starbucks and they won’t take my credit card because I’m a woman instead of the regular reason, which is I don’t have no money on me,” she half-heartedly quipped.

Jones then instructed Jost to pull up photos of the 25 Alabama State Senators who voted in favor of the abortion ban. “This looks like the cast of Lipitor commercial,” Jones said. “These look like mugshots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor.”

She added, “You can’t control women because, I don’t know if y’all heard, but women are the same as humans. And I’m Leslie Dracarys Jones. Why do all of these weird ass men care what women choose to do with their bodies? I don’t care what you do with your 65-year-old droopy ass balls.”

Jones’ demeanor became more serious as she said, “When women have a choice, women have freedom.” She continued by noting that nine states enforcing an abortion ban “means this really is a war on women.”

“You can’t tell me what to do with my body,” she concluded.