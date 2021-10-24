 'SNL': Kenan Thompson Steals the Show in All-Star 'What Up With That' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

TV News

‘SNL’: Kenan Thompson Steals the Show in All-Star ‘What Up With That’ Sketch

Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Succession’s Nicholas Braun – plus former SNLers Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen – watch Thompson’s host do his thing

Saturday Night Live procured an all-star panel for their latest “What Up With That” sketch — Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Succession’s Nicholas Braun — but it was Kenan Thompson’s host who stole the show.

In the Halloween edition of the long-running SNL talk show, all three celebrities show up to talk about their current projects, only to watch as Thompson’s Diondre Cole performed the show’s James Brown-esque theme song for nearly seven minutes. 

With former cast mate Jason Sudeikis back in the studio as guest host, the actor also reprised his red Adidas tracksuit-wearing dancer that previously appeared in the “What Up With That” sketches, alongside Fred Armisen’s Kenny G-like saxophonist.

Only Isaac gets a few words in about his trio of current projects (The Card Counter, Scenes From a Marriage, Dune) before Thompson breaks back into song mid-answer. Ratajkowski, who wasn’t asked any questions during her appearance, informs the host upon the show’s conclusion, “I flew in for this.” Braun also spent the entire sketch trying to convince Thompson’s Cole that he wasn’t just Lindsey Buckingham wearing a “Cousin Greg from Succession” costume.

Rolling Stone
