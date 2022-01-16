‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Joins Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’ Medley in Opening Monologue

Ariana DeBose made her Saturday Night Live debut as host this week, detailing in her opening monologue her Golden Globe win for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s rendition of West Side Story.

“Now, not many people know this, but ‘West Side Story’ is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers,” the actress quipped. “’90 Day Fiancé.'”

She then discussed how much Broadway has been through the past few years and how it’s “a community that perseveres.” “I believe Broadway changes lives,” she explained. “I mean, hey, it changed mine, and Broadway has this magical ability to bring people together.”

It was the perfect segue into a little bit of Broadway from DeBose herself — and Kate McKinnon who crashed her set. Together, they performed a medley from West Side Story featuring songs like “Tonight Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Something’s Coming” and “America.”

After performing, DeBose told McKinnon her vocals were “good,” to which the SNL star joked, “Yeah, I know. I’ve been on Broadway. Like, the sidewalk.”

This week’s show marks DeBose’s first appearance on SNL. Previously, DeBose and SNL creator Lorne Michaels collaborated when the actress starred in Schmigadoon!, which Michaels executive-produced.