‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions Says Goodbye to White House, Sings Adele

Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions said goodbye to the White House in a Saturday Night Live cold open that followed the now-former Attorney General’s resignation from the Trump administration. The sketch also featured Robert De Niro reprising his portrayal of Robert Mueller.

“I don’t understand how Mr. Trump can replace me with Matt Whitaker,” McKinnon’s defeated Sessions said. “He’s just a shady businessman with no experience who’s blindly loyal to Donald Trump… okay hearing it out loud, it makes sense.”

“Sessions” then packed up his belongings from his office, including his Bible and “NAACP’s First Ironic Award.” “Here’s my copy of the Bob Woodward book; in Chapter 16, the president calls me ‘mentally retarded,” “Sessions” said as he put Fear in the box.

SNL‘s Mike Pence, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump each stop by Sessions’ office to say goodbye, with the Trump boys also blaming the now-former Attorney General for allowing the ongoing Russian investigation to continue. “I don’t know what I did wrong. I put kids in cages. I said no to gays. What more y’all want?” the AG asked.

McKinnon’s Sessions reminisced about all the fun times spent in (SNL‘s) Trump White House with a montage of clips as the Attorney General sang Adele’s “Someone Like You” to memories with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

De Niro’s Mueller appeared to thank Sessions for aiding in the Russian investigation. “Just tell me this: Am I in the report?” Sessions asked. “A little bit,” Mueller responded. Sessions asked “What about the president?” to which Mueller answered, “A lot a bit.” The two then briefly duetted on “Someone Like You” before shouting “And live from New York it’s Saturday Night.”