‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton Returns With Dire Election Day Warning in ‘The Raven’ Sketch

“We may be scared of four years more/Quoth the Clinton:”
‘We’ve lost before”

Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden read an Election Day retelling of The Raven — and welcomed back Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton, who delivered a dire warning — during Saturday Night Live‘s Halloween cold open, the series’ last pre-Election Day episode.

“Greetings America, it’s a spooky time filled with demons and darkness. Also it’s Halloween. For some Trump voters, it’s the only day they’ll wear a mask,” Carrey’s Biden said.

“Which reminds me, there’s another holiday right around the corner: Election Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re excited to vote, and very, very, very worried about the outcome. Poll numbers like that only go wrong once in a blue moon.” The window outside then showcased the rare Halloween blue moon.

To mark Halloween and the impending dread of Election Day, Biden grabbed his volume of Edgar Allan Poe and recited an updated take on The Raven.

“Once upon a midnight dreary/While Trump retweet QAnon theories and rifled through his Adderall drawer/I was writing my acceptance speech when something stopped me with a screech,” Biden read. “There was a knock against my chamber door/It was someone still a little sore:”

McKinnon’s Clinton then emerged.

Biden read, “We may be scared of four years more/Quoth the Clinton:”

‘We’ve lost before,” McKinnon’s Hillary warned.

A few more newsmakers — poll predicting site FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, Trump-supporting Lil Wayne and Ice Cube — dropped by as Carrey’s Biden read the poem.

“Trump cannot win/We must do better/Than that spray-on superspreader,” Biden read. “Still I will win/’Cause I’m a baller/Just ask my running mate, Kamala.” Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris then entered for what could be the final time.

Closing out the cold open, the Democratic candidates provided a message of hope 48 hours away from Election Day.

“So whatever happens America, just know that we will be okay,” Carrey’s Biden said.

“Our nation will endure, we will fight another,” Harris said.

“I’m sure it will be peaceful, no matter who has won,” said Biden.

“Although it’s never a good sign when Wal-Mart stops selling guns. So use your voice, and use your vote. Democracy will represent,” Harris said.

“This Daylight Savings Time, let’s gain an hour and lose a president,” Biden said.

