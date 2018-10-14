Watch ‘SNL’ Mock Kanye West’s White House Rant: ‘This Guy Might Be Cuckoo’

Saturday Night Live mocked Kanye West and his epic White House rant for its latest episode’s cold open, which featured Alec Baldwin reprising the role of Donald Trump and SNL cast member Chris Redd as the rapper.

“Kanye, I want to thank you for giving me a pair of your sneakers,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “They’re perfect for me because they’re white, they’re wide and they’re never gonna be worth as much as you say they are.”

After formal introductions, Redd’s West then unleashed a slightly exaggerated version of the actual diatribe the rapper doled out to the president and dozens of media members. During the rant, Baldwin’s Trump had his inner thoughts broadcasted aloud.

“Oh, this guy might be cuckoo,” the president said to himself in voiceover. “I was in a room with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-un and they made a lot more sense than him… This guy makes Brett Kavanaugh seem cool and collected.”

After Redd’s West bragged of being a “stable genius,” it dawned on the president: “Oh my god, he’s black me.”

Redd concluded his impersonation of the Ye rapper by declaring, “So in conclusion: Thirteenth amendment, Chi-raq, trapdoors lead to the Unabomber, male energy, Trump is my dad, Hillary’s a woman and the media needs to start making this president look good.”

Following a post-rant hug (where Trump checks to make sure his wallet is still there), Baldwin’s president tells the rapper, “I love you Kanye, we have a lot more in common than people know: We’re both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women and we’ve both definitely been recorded saying the n-word.”

The cold open also prominently featured Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, the two cast members who were most vocal about West’s hijacking of the SNL season premiere.