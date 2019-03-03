‘SNL’: Jussie Smollett, Robert Kraft Seek Legal Advice in ‘Shark Tank’ Sketch

Four celebrity lawyers vie for the opportunity to represent current newsmakers like Robert Kraft and Jussie Smollett in Saturday Night Live‘s “Legal Shark Tank” sketch.

The sketch, modeled after the entrepreneurial reality series Shark Tank, pits Pete Davidson’s Michael Avenatti, John Mulaney’s Alan Dershowitz, Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro and Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani (and “jingle-based attorneys” Cellino & Barnes) against one another in an effort to recruit the high-profile clients.

“If you pick me, I will happily go on TV, contradict everything you’ve ever said and then add some additional damaging information free of charge,” McKinnon’s Giuliani promised Kraft after the New England Patriots owner was busted on solicitation charges.

Next, Chris Redd’s Jussie Smollett burst into the studio yelling, “Hey everyone, you won’t believe this but I was just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself.” He then admitted that he was lying.

“Wow, a gay black man lying about an attack! I wrote Fox News fan fiction about this but I never thought it would come true,” Strong’s Pirro exclaimed. “I’m recusing myself because I’m just too turned on.”