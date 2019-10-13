Watch ‘SNL’ Spoof ‘Joker’ With Oscar the Grouch Origin Story

Saturday Night Live spoofed Joker with an Oscar the Grouch origin story that puts Sesame Street in the cold heart of Gotham City.

In the video short, SNL guest host David Harbour plays a garbage man named Oscar who becomes disillusioned with the condition of Sesame Street, where Big Bird is a peepshow dancer and Ernie is stabbed after refusing to give up his rubber ducky.

Like Joaquin Phoenix’s troubled villain-in-the-making, Harbour’s Oscar seeks psychiatric help to slow his descent. “If everyone calls you trash, if everyone treats you like trash, why don’t just become trash?”

Without spoiling Joker itself, the spoof for the film written by the author of P Is for Potty hits many of the movie cues seen in the Joker trailer: Harbour’s Grouch – while singing the Sesame Street theme – dancing on a stairwell, putting green paint on his face and telling someone off-screen, “Can you do me one favor? Can you call me the Grouch?”