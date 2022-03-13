 'SNL': Joe Biden Meets TikTok Stars to Fight Russia-Ukraine War - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: Joe Biden Holds Meeting with TikTok Stars to Fight Russia-Ukraine War in Cold Open

The summit for TikTok creators featured a parody of a CW actress and Jason Derulo

In this week’s cold open, President Joe Biden got advice from an unexpected source: TikTok creators.

Following an introduction detailing that Facebook and Instagram were turned off when Russia invaded Ukraine, and TikTok is the social media platform that’s left to stop the war, James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden met and Kate McKinnon’s Jen Psaki hosted a summit for TikTok stars.

Despite not understanding “computer,” Biden gave the floor to the TikTok personalities. First up was an “actress on social media” who uses poems to retaliate against Putin (played by Chloe Fineman), but the idea was quickly vetoed and she began pointing to invisible text while describing five tips to defeat Putin.

Then, Andrew Dismukes took on a role as a prankster who “does raps and pranks,” while Chris Redd portrayed Jason Derulo who could only sing his name. Aidy Bryant played a girl who does “silly animal makeup for kids” who was actually a member of the alt-right. Bowen Yang later joined the group as “a guy who does a bunch of insane tricks using a toilet plunger stuck to my nipples.”

In This Article: Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, President Joe Biden, Saturday Night Live, SNL, Zoe Kravitz

