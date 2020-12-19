‘SNL’: Jim Carrey Steps Down From Joe Biden Role

Jim Carrey, who portrayed Joe Biden on the first six episodes of this season of Saturday Night Live, announced Saturday that his term impersonating the president-elect has come to an end.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey tweeted Saturday.

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Carrey’s Biden had been absent from the past two SNL episodes; the actor last appeared on the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode hours after the presidential race was called for Biden, with Carrey going full-Ace Ventura on the “loser” Trump. That episode also marked Alec Baldwin’s final appearance as Donald Trump on SNL.

Carrey’s announcement came hours before SNL’s Christmas show, its final episode of 2020. SNL did not reveal who would step into the role of the president-elect; during the Obama presidency, former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis played the then-vice president, while Woody Harrelson cameoed in the role during Season 45.