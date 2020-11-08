‘SNL’: Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Declares Victory Over ‘Loser’ Trump

Hours after President-elect Joe Biden was finally recognized as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, his Saturday Night Live counterpart Jim Carrey took the stage to deliver a victory speech.

“We did it! Can you believe it? I honestly can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened,” Carrey’s president-elect said.

“Like I’ve said many times, I don’t care if you voted for me or not, I’m going to be a president for all Americans. Whether you’re from a liberal state like California, or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out hot mess like Florida, I will be your president.”

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris — wearing the same pantsuit as the actual vice president-elect did earlier in the night — then took the podium. “To all the little black and brown girls watching right now, I just wanna say this: The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight, is because she’s drunk,” she said. “And the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk. Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night.”

CNN then cut to Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and his non-concession victory speech, where he made baseless accusations of voter fraud and demanded polls “stop the count.” However, in what could be Baldwin’s final moments as Trump on SNL — he held a sign that read “You’re Welcome!!!” during the closing credits — the president sat down at the piano to perform a sullen rendition of his beloved Village People’s “Macho Man,” a callback to Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton playing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” alone at the piano following the 2016 elections.

“This isn’t goodbye America,” the soon-to-be-former president said. “I’m just gonna say, see you in court!”

To cap Biden’s victory speech, Carrey snapped back into Ace Venture: Pet Detective mode when he declared, “There are situations in life, and this is one of them, when there must be a winner and a loooooosseeeeer.”