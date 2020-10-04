‘SNL’: See Jim Carrey Debut as Joe Biden in Presidential Debate Cold Open

Saturday Night Live “rebroadcasted” Tuesday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the first cold open of Season 46, with Alec Baldwin reprising the role of the president and Jim Carrey making his much-anticipated debut as the former vice president.

Although Trump’s post-debate coronavirus diagnosis threatened to shake up SNL’s plans, a disclaimer for the sketch prefaced that “We thought it was important to see [the debate] again, since it might be the only presidential debate. And it was pretty fun to watch. As long as you don’t live in America.”

The two candidates then took the stage, with Carrey’s Biden whipping out measuring tape to ensure he’s properly distanced from the imminently infected president. Like in the real debate, Baldwin’s Trump then continually sidestepped moderator Chris Wallace’s questions and constantly interrupted Biden’s answers, leading up to real-life moment that many expected to see on SNL, Carrey’s Biden telling his counterpart, “Will you just shut up?”

“I’m sorry. I misspoke,” Carrey’s Biden said, regaining his cool. “What I meant to say was, ‘I’d appreciate it very much if you just allowed me to finish my responses as opposed to sabotaging every waking moment with a toxic geyser of verbal diarrhea, you cracked-out turd-hurling sack of rancid dog snot.”

Harry Styles then made a cameo mid-debate in a Biden thought bubble as the former vice president listened to the singer’s meditation tape to calm down.

After more bickering between the presidential candidates, Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris came out to scold both men for the embarrassing debate, and forced Trump to apologize to Trump. “I think that if there’s one thing we learned today, it’s that America needs a WAP: Woman as president,” she said before leaving the stage. “But for now I’ll settle for H.V.P.I.C.: Hot Vice President in Charge.”

During closing arguments, Carrey’s Biden literally pauses the president with a remote control to get a word in. “Isn’t that satisfying? Just not to hear his voice for a single goddamn second,” Biden says. “Let’s wallow in it. Let’s bask in the Trumplessness.”

He continued, “America, you can trust me because I believe in science and karma. Now just imagine science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus could be.” He looked toward the paused Trump. “I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine.”