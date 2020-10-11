‘SNL’: See Jim Carrey’s Biden as ‘The Fly’ on Pence’s Head in VP Debate Sketch

Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch about the vice presidential debate and “the fly” that stole the show, with the cold open also spoofing the 1986 sci-fi film The Fly.

Compared to the season premiere’s insane Biden vs. Trump showdown, the debate between Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris and Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence was slightly more civil as the sketch hit on all the major points of the actual VP debate: The Pence’s evasive answers to questions about the White House’s coronavirus response, packing the Supreme Court, swine flu, Harris’ “I’m speaking” moment to Pence’s constant interrupting and Harris’ refusal to take a Trump administration-approved vaccine.

“If Dr. Fauci says a vaccine, I will be the first in line like it’s an Ann Taylor sample sale. But if Trump says it’s safe, I will throw that vaccine in the trash like last week’s shrimp pad thai,” Rudolph’s Harris said.

Then, enter “the Fly”: Seven minutes into the debate, the sketch cuts to Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden watching that debate at home. “I need to teleport to that debate and save the soul of this nation,” he says before jumping into the Amtrak’s teleportation machine that happens to be in his living room. The sketch then uses actual footage from David Cronenberg’s The Fly remake — with Carrey’s Biden head superimposed over actor Jeff Goldblum’s — to show Biden hurrying to the vice presidential debate. However, like the sci-fi film, Biden becomes fused with a housefly that was in the machine.

Once at the debate, Biden fly takes residence on Pence’s hair to the delight of Kamala Harris. However, Biden fly quickly morphs into Jeff Goldblum fly. “God created dinosaurs, dinosaurs became Republican, Republicans created Trump, Trump destroys God,” Carrey’s Biden says, paraphrasing Goldblum’s Jurassic Park speech.

Another fly soon shows up on Pence’s hair: Herman Cain, “reincarnated as a damn fly, and these fools Trump and Pence killed me,” Kenan Thompson’s Cain tells Carrey’s fly. “They invited me to a rally with no mask. Said ‘everything is fine, Herman.’ I caught corona, Trump told me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ White House doctors say, ‘Everything’s fine, Herman.’ Three days later, I died.”

Rudolph’s Harris closed out the sketch by doing what every viewer in America wanted to do during the debate: Swat the fly.