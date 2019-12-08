See Jennifer Lopez Fall for Pete Davidson’s Irresistible Chad on ‘SNL’

Jennifer Lopez found love with someone other than fiancé Alex Rodriguez while hosting last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the pre-recorded sketch, Lopez rehearses in an empty theater before being startled by “roadie” Chad, Pete Davidson’s recurring SNL character.

In every Chad sketch, Davidson’s character plays a stereotypical stoner bro who says “OK” to anything he’s asked. As always, Chad’s immaturity and apathy make him irresistible to women — and Lopez is no exception. One subtle difference though is that the singer is playing herself, which adds a twist to the segment.

As Lopez pours her heart out to Chad, he says he’s never heard of the singer, and proceeds to obnoxiously play guitar, strip naked, and gyrate with a stool.

When Lopez and Chad begin slow-dancing, Rodriguez appears to find the duo about to kiss, promptly throwing the flowers he brought her on the ground and running away. The “Medicine” singer then tells Davidson she needs to go after Rodriguez and that he should leave her tour. Davidson ultimately gives a clueless, Chad-like response by calling her the wrong name: “Goodbye Jell-O.”