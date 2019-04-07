‘SNL’: Jason Sudeikis Returns to Skewer Joe Biden’s ‘Personal Space’ Issues

Obama-era Saturday Night Live cast member Jason Sudeikis returned to reprise his impersonation of Joe Biden in a cold open sketch that skewered the allegations of inappropriate behavior against the former vice president.

In the sketch, Biden’s aides inform him that he needs to cut down on the “touchy feely stuff” if he plans on running for president in 2020.

“You guys know that I’m a tactful politician, right? I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser, and I’m a little bit of a sniffer,” Sudeikis’ Biden says. “But the last thing I want to do is offend anyone.”

Biden then meets with a consultant played by Kate McKinnon and, upon introducing himself, goes nose-to-nose to greet her. “I’m 1 percent Eskimo, so I’m allowed to do the kisses,” Biden reasons.

The former vice president asks the consultant about all the things he is and isn’t allowed to do on the campaign trail, including tickling palms on handshakes and blowing on people’s bellies on their birthday. “What about that gorgeous lift they do at the end of Dirty Dancing, is that still okay?” he wonders.

Biden next meets with two undecided Democratic female voters; the first, played by Aidy Bryant, is quickly alienated by Biden’s attempts to greet her “like I’m greeting a guy,” but the second, played by Leslie Jones, lovingly embraces Biden, “Obama’s granddaddy,” before playfully punching and pinching his buttocks. “I’m so gonna vote for you,” she says as she exits.

Afterwards, Biden tells the consultant, “The important thing is I hear you, I feel you. So c’mon, let’s hug it out America. Biden and some woman in 2020, let’s do this!”

Later in the episode, Weekend Update also tackled the controversy around Biden: