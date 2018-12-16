‘SNL’ Imagines Life Without President Trump in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Sketch

Saturday Night Live took an It’s a Wonderful Life approach to the Trump White House, imagining an alternate reality where Donald Trump didn’t become president.

“It’s awful. Everything’s falling apart. Sometimes I wish I’d never been president,” Alec Baldwin’s Trump tells Kenan Thompson’s heaven-sent Clarence, who then presents Trump, like the 1947 classic film, with a vision of what life would have been like had he lost the presidency.

“So Hillary is president?” Trump asks Clarence, who tells the mogul that “in this reality, all she had to do to win was visit Wisconsin once,” adding that her controversial emails were just Bed, Bath & Beyond coupons.

One by one, SNL‘s frequent characters from the Trump White House – the Trump boys, a “smocking hot” Melania, Kellyanne Conway, DJ Mike Pence and Sarah Sanders – each speak to Donald and tell them how great their lives are due to his presidential loss.

An un-convicted Michael Cohen, a role reprised by Ben Stiller, embraces Trump with a hug. “I would never, ever flip on you, you’re my best friend,” Cohen tells Trump. “And, since it’s Christmas, I just want to say that you taught me everything I know… Every single thing I’ve done is because you directed me to do it, and I hope everybody knows it.”

“Wow, so everyone is better off without me being president,” Trump tells Clarance.

“Not just them, you’re better off too,” the ghost tells the not-president.

Matt Damon’s Brett Kavanaugh (“Me, on the Supreme Court? With my temperament? Are you insane? No, they went with that nerd Merrick Garland”) and Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller, who gets to spend more time with his grandson since he’s not investigating “some idiot for treason,” also make joyous appearances at the Christmas party.

However, by the end of Clarence’s visit, Baldwin’s Trump has an epiphany: “I guess the world does need me to be president after all,” before wishing to be back in the White House.