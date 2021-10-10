 'SNL': Halsey, Kris Jenner Join Kim Kardashian for 'SNL' Reality TV Sketch - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’: See Halsey, Kris Jenner Join Kim Kardashian for ‘People’s Court’ Spoof

The reality TV star plays a judge version of her sister in courtroom spoof

Following the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Kim Kardashian headed back to reality TV with her family on Saturday Night Live. In a courtroom sketch called The People’s Kourt, the SNL host portrayed Judge Kourtney Kardashian where she heard a handful of “serious family issues” from her family.

Khloé Kardashian (playing herself) battled Kim (Heidi Gardner) over stealing her makeup artist. “No one can even see your face,” Khloé tells Gardner who is in a replica of the host’s face-concealing, Met Gala bodysuit.

Then, Kris Jenner (playing herself) sued Kylie (Melissa Villaseñor) “because she hasn’t had her baby yet” and Kendall (Halsey) because “she won’t cause any drama and it’s damaging our brand.”

“I’m a Jenner, not a Kardashian,” Kendall tells Kris who adds, “that’s something you need to work on, honey.” Kanye West (Chris Redd) also entered the courtroom to battle Kim over hacking his tweets.

Kardashian then parodied her sister Kourtney’s PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker (Mikey Day) before bringing in her “bailiffs and best friends” Megan Fox (Chloe Fineman) and Machine Gun Kelly (Pete Davidson). What followed was Fox declaring her love for Kelly in a flowery Instagram caption that called him her “twin flame” and an “achingly beautiful boy.”

“I wish I could vape you,” Kelly tells Fox after hearing the caption.

