Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Comey Says He Will Testify on Condition Testimony Is Made Public Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’ Honors George H.W. Bush With Dana Carvey Impression Flashback

“[Bush] was famously a very warm and gracious man who understood the power in being able to laugh at yourself,” ‘Weekend Update”s Colin Jost says of late president

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saturday Night Live saluted President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94, with a “Weekend Update” flashback to Dana Carvey’s many impressions of the politician. “President Bush was famously a very warm and gracious man who understood the power in being able to laugh at yourself,” co-host Colin Jost said, introducing the segment. 

The brief clip served as a “greatest hits” montage of Carvey’s most famous Bush impressions on the show – including his send-up of the then-president’s “thousand points of light” phrase and “not gonna do it” line (pronounced by Carvey as “na ga da”). 

The video ends with a memorable exchange between the comedian (in character as Bush) and the president himself. “Dana, George Bush here. I’m watching you do your impression of me, and I’ve gotta say – it’s nothing like me,” Bush says. “Bears no resemblance. It’s bad. It’s bad. Don’t see it. It’s totally exaggerated. It’s not me – those crazy hand gestures, the pointing thing. I don’t do them. Also, ‘Na ga da’? Never said it. In all my years of government service, I never once said ‘Na ga da.'”

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday at his Houston home. “Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night,” President Trump wrote in a statement following the news. “Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad