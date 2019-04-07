Watch ‘SNL’ Reimagine ‘Game of Thrones’ as ‘Law & Order: SVU’ in Spinoff Sketch

Game of Thrones references abounded in this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. With star Kit Harington hosting the show, SNL created several imagined prequels, sequels and spinoffs that the network would air following the final season of the hit HBO series.

SNL saves the best for last in the sketch, revealing the franchise crossover “GoT: SVU,” which features Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Ice-T’s Fin Tutuola attempting to investigate a crime at “Flea Bottom” on the “East Side of Rhaenys’ Hill.”

“You tell me some sick son of a bitch cut this dude’s thing off, then fed it to his dog, then gouged the man’s eyes out, then fed him his own eyes? Then wore his dead skin to an orgy. Then got busy in the holes where his old eyes used to be,” Ice-T’s Tutuola says.

The segment also features “new” Game of Thrones spinoffs like “Castle Black” where a White Walker (Heidi Gardner) tries to seduce Harington’s Jon Snow, a Daria-inspired show called “Arya” starring Arya Stark and “The King of Queens Landing” a take on sitcom The King of Queens starring Sam and Gilly, played by Kyle Mooney and Cecily Strong.

Crossovers included “Cersei and the City,” “No Ballers” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre,” as well as kids series like “Dire Guys” and “Hodor’s House.”