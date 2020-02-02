‘SNL’: Elsa Comes Out in ‘Frozen 2’ Deleted Scenes Sketch

The Saturday Night Live cast and host J.J. Watt parodied Frozen 2 with a deleted scenes sketch that addressed Elsa’s sexuality and the lack of diversity in the franchise.

In the sketch, Elsa (Kate McKinnon) comes out to her sister Anna (Cecily Strong). “I don’t know whether we’re headed north, south, gay, or west,” says McKinnon’s perplexed Elsa.

When Anna questions if she said “gay,” Elsa gets even more anxious: “I’m not anything. You have a fulfilling heterosexual marriage at the age of 18 and I’ve just spent two whole movies playing with snow. Both are equal and good. And then in Frozen 3 I can just freeze my eggs.”

But Strong’s Anna bursts into song with an alternate version of “Let It Go” called “We All Know,” revealing everyone has known about her sexuality all along: “We all know. We all know. We’ve all known since you were a tween, when you dressed as Brienne of Tarth on three separate Halloweens.”

Soon, Watt joins the sketch, singing about being a big and woke prince, before a voiceover jumps into criticism that the Frozen franchise is too white. That’s when Kenan Thompson appears as Matthias, Airendelle’s only Black soldier. Matthias can’t help but point out the tokenism of his role: “In rural Norway? In 1840? That’s correct.” Thompson’s Frozen character continues to take aim at Disney’s history of whitewashing adding that “it’s a real rainbow of colors now” with Matthias in the franchise.