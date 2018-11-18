See ‘SNL’ Cold Open Take Aim at Fox News’ Voter Fraud Claims

Kate McKinnon skewered Laura Ingraham for the second time this month in a Saturday Night Live cold open that challenged Fox News’ voter fraud claims, a conspiracy theory also pushed by Donald Trump.

In the sketch, McKinnon’s host began by commentating on this week’s current events like “celebrities in California are whining about a little fire, while the President is under constant attack from rain.”

Before attacking the segment’s main topic of voter fraud, McKinnon’s Ingraham also created a listicle of things that “sound true but can’t be dismissed just because it isn’t true and sounds insane,” saying “Latinos have a baby every three months,” and “If the earth is so warm, then why are my feet cold?”

McKinnon was then joined by Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine Pirro who detailed her voter fraud conspiracies like seeing a man vote twice in Atlanta, using photos of Tyler Perry and Perry dressed as his infamous character Madea, as well as a man who posed as a family of five (an image of Eddie Murphy and the Klump family in The Nutty Professor). When asked if the shot was actually Murphy, the judge admitted it was and that came from her sources at a Bass Pro Shop parking lot. “It’s almost as if he wants to be caught,” she said.

The next guest to stop by was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) who was asked about Facebook’s transparency. “I can’t be any more transparent, have you seen my skin?” Then Nancy Pelosi opponent Marcia Fudge (Leslie Jones) made an appearance saying she was battling Pelosi because “they can never find a way to make fun of me, a middle-aged black woman named Fudge.”

The sketch ended with Pete Davidson appearing as a man dubbed “Vape God,” mirroring a real interview Ingraham did recently.