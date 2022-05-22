 'SNL' Season 47 Finale Cold Open: Kate McKinnon's Final Encounter - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL': Natasha Lyonne Hosts, Gets Impressions By Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’ Finale Cold Open: Watch Kate McKinnon’s Final Encounter

“Thanks for letting me stay awhile,” McKinnon says in the emotional abduction sketch

By

Reporter

Sarah Grant's Most Recent Stories

View All

After 10 seasons on Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon bid farewell to her castmates — and Earth in general — during an emotional and hilarious Cold Open for the Season 47 finale.

McKinnon reprised her role as Ms. Rafferty, the cigarette-puffing, amply-jeaned woman who has had numerous encounters with the Third Kind.

In the sketch, McKinnon’s Rafferty sat spread-legged beside Cecily Strong and host Natasha Lyonne and shared her intimate alien interactions, like how they were “climbing all over each other like my bush was the last lifeboat on the Titanic.”

The sketch took an emotional turn when McKinnon’s character volunteered to go back to outer space with the UFOs. “Sure, why not?” she said. “I always kind of felt like an alien on this planet anyway.”

Boarding the craft, Rafferty turned back to face her sketch-mates and Earthlings, as an alien head poked out beside her, to give her final send-off:

“Well, Earth, I love ya,” McKinnon said with glassy eyes. “Thanks for letting me stay awhile … Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

 

McKinnon joined Saturday Night Live in 2012 and quickly became a breakout star, thanks to impressions of Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more. McKinnon’s work on the series earned her eight Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy. She won the award in 2016 and 2017.

In This Article: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.