‘SNL’: Dr. Fauci Breaks Down New Covid-19 Mask Guidelines in Cold Open Sketch

Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci broke down the CDC’s new Covid-19 mask guidelines for Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open.

“We got some very good news this week, and I’m not just talking about J. Lo and Ben Affleck: The CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, outdoors or indoors,” McKinnon’s Fauci said.

“But a lot of people had questions, such as ‘What does that mean?’ ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ ‘Is this a trap?'”

To answer those questions, the CDC recruited a bunch of doctors who minored in theater to perform one-scene scenarios to demonstrate proper masking guidelines. In each scene, which grow increasingly weirder as the sketch goes on, “the CDC players” present examples where mask wearing is appropriate or unnecessary, from mass transit and airplanes to bars and Capitol insurrections.

“We have to trust each other so please and be respectful,” McKinnon’s Fauci adds following the failed scenarios. “So in summary, please everyone get the vaccine, and enjoy life with no masks.”