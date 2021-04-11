‘SNL’ Tackles Derek Chauvin Trial, DMX Death in Minnesota News Cold Open

Saturday Night Live tackled the Derek Chauvin trial, Black Lives Matter protests and the death of DMX through the eyes of a Minnesota news broadcast in the show’s latest cold open.

In the sketch, news anchors played by Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat and Ego Nwodim discuss the George Floyd murder trial, and while all four newscasters agree that Chauvin should be found guilty — “the video footage alone should tell you everything you need to know about what happened,” Moffat said — the black anchors have less faith in the U.S. justice system.

“Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before,” Nwodim’s anchor says.

McKinnon said, “Historically, police have gotten away in cases like this.”

“Historically?” Thompson asked.

“She means every single time,” Nwodim said.

Chris Penn’s weatherman was then asked his opinion on the trial. “I don’t want get fired but obviously, it’s an open-and-shut case,” Redd said. “That being said, he’s a white cop in Minnesota.”

The heated conversation then shifted to Black Lives Matter protests and the subject of reparations before the anchors moved on to other news.

“More sad news this week, unfortunately we lost royalty yesterday,” McKinnon’s Joanne said.

“Yes, the rapper DMX died,” Egowim’s co-anchor answered.

After briefly debating whether Prince Philip was king or not, the anchors turned to a subject that almost everyone can agree on: The Matt Gaetz sex scandal.