‘SNL’: Fred Armisen’s Mayor Bloomberg Returns in Democratic Debate Sketch

Saturday Night Live corralled the actors and former cast members who have played Democratic presidential candidates this season, as well as some returning faces, for the show’s spoof on the latest 2020 Democratic debates.

Returning to the debate stage: Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, Woody Harrelson’s Joe Biden, Larry David’s Bernie Sanders, Rachel Dratch’s Amy Klobuchar, Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren, Chris Redd’s Cory Booker, Cecily Strong’s Tulsi Gabbart, Colin Jost’s Pete Buttigieg and Bowen Yang’s Andrew Yang. A pair of new billionaire candidates, Fred Armisen’s Michael Bloomberg and guest host Will Ferrell’s Tom Steyer, also joined the fray.

Armisen’s Bloomberg cameo was a reprisal from the Portlandia star’s SNL tenure, as the former cast member frequently portrayed the then-New York City mayor. Even though Bloomberg didn’t actually participate in the MSNBC debate, “I tipped the doorman $30 million” in order to access the stage, Armisen’s Bloomberg said. “I’d love to see those Trump supporters come up with a conspiracy theory about a Jewish billionaire with his own media company. Good luck making that stick,” the maybe-candidate added.

One by one, the candidates try to make their impact on the audience, with Sanders quoting Billy Joel, Harris searching for a meme-able moment, the unblinking Steyer bringing the low energy and Klobuchar hypnotizing the audience with her hair.

McKinnon’s Warren says in her closing statement, “It’s November and it’s cuffing season. You’re single, in your late-30s, and I’m a solid option. If it’s “marry-‘F’-kill,” I’m aware I’m not the “F,” but I’m definitely not the “Kill,” so come on America, put a ring on it.”

After David’s Sanders equates socialism to free Biscottis with coffee and a clapper for all, Harrelson’s former vice president tells the debate audience, “The [impeachment] hearings have made it clear that Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee. Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be the nominee. Nobody in America wants me to be the nominee. But I am confident I can win the election in 2016.”