‘SNL’: Watch Dan Levy’s (Covid-Safe) Opening Monologue and Backstage Tour

Saturday Night Live’s pre-Super Bowl featured musical guest Phoebe Bridgers and actor-director-producer Dan Levy for his first hosting gig. “Somewhere, my 13-year-old self has fainted in a really needy, melodramatic way,” the Schitt’s Creek mastermind began his opening monologue.

He then began to explain how his life had changed (mostly) for the better since the show won nine Emmy’s last year (not so good: “People are mainly screaming, ‘Eww!’ at me” a line he wrote for his character David), before taking the audience on a Covid-safe backstage tour of the studio.

But first he was interrupted by Aidy Bryant with a pool noodle to make sure Levy maintained a six-feet distance from others. “Just think, when you wanna get chummy, put a noodle in your tummy,” she advised. While backstage, he pointed at a framed photo of his Schitt’s Creek co-star Catherine O’Hara, which caused Bryant’s persnickety character to admonish him for pointing (since it spreads aerosols, obviously).

It was all a buildup for Dan to stumble upon his dad (and co-star), legendary actor and comedian Eugene Levy. Except he was trapped inside a plexiglass chamber flanked by guards in hazmat suits. “I flew in to wish you luck tonight,” Eugene Levy explained, “but because I traveled, I’m now in an isolation box.” Dan left his dad to fend for himself, who asked the suited guards: “Could one of you turn me towards the stage so I could see the show?”