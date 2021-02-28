 'SNL' Cold Open: Dr. Fauci-Hosted Game Show for Covid Vaccine - Rolling Stone
See ‘SNL’ Turn Covid-19 Vaccine Eligibility Into Game Show Hosted by Dr. Fauci

Governors Newsom, Cuomo and Whitmer serve as judges on So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine

With many Americans confused about who is eligible for Covid-19 vaccines — and millions more who are eligible for the shots unable to book an appointment — Saturday Night Live’s cold open turned the nation’s vaccine rollout into a game show hosted by Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Fauci.

The vaccine rollout is going strong but it’s also very confusing: Who can get it? How? When? Where is it? Do both doses go in the same arm or different arms, I don’t know,” the host said in the sketch.

“So tonight, we give everyday Americans the chance to vie for vaccine eligibility on a little show called So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine.”

McKinnon’s Fauci added, “Getting the vaccine shouldn’t be a competition but Americans will only want to get it if someone else can’t.”

Fauci next introduced his panel of judges, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom (Alex Moffat), New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) — “Currently under fire for futzing with old dead people and also for the kind of sexual harassment allegations that make you go, ‘Yeah, I can see that’,” Fauci said of Cuomo — and Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Cicely Strong).

The game show then welcomed a parade of contestants: A woman claiming to be an essential worker (she does IT for OnlyFans), another woman pretending to be elderly, a “proud smoker from New Jersey” (where smokers are now eligible), a pregnant woman who questions genuinely whether she can have the vaccine, and penultimately Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), fresh from his appearance at CPAC.

The judges finally encounter an old man worthy of the vaccine and award him his prize: The opportunity to schedule a vaccine appointment online, which the old man doesn’t know how to do.

Fauci then announces, “I’m just getting word: The power went out at a CVS nearby, the vaccines are all going to expire, so it’s first come, first stab.”

