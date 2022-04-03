 'SNL' Cold Open: 'Fox and Friends' Tiptoes Around Will Smith - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Denzel Washington on Will Smith Oscars Slap: 'The Devil Got Ahold of That Circumstance'
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’ Cold Open: ‘Fox and Friends’ Tiptoes Around Will Smith and Focuses on ‘Woke Disney’

James Austin Johnson’s Trump also made an appearance to discuss the Jan. 6 attack

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open didn’t kick off with a parody surrounding the Oscars slap, however, it did get a mention. Instead, the focus was on a handful of topics that the “Fox and Friends” crew decided to tackle, with hosts Steve Doocy (played by Alex Moffat), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Mikey Day).

The “hosts” first welcomed Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson) and Ginni Thomas (Kate McKinnon) who have become enmeshed in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously,” McKinnon’s Thomas said. “All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo and then we release the Kraken.”

Related Stories

'SNL': Weekend Update Tackles Russia's Fake News Law, Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Here's How to Watch 'SNL' Online for Free

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
25 Best 'Friends' Episodes

Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro made an appearance and took aim at “Woke Disney” before shotgunning a beer. “Later on ‘The Five,’ Disney has an exciting new project: turning your kindergartener gay!’ Strong’s Pirro yelled. “Governor DeSantis signed a bill protecting our precious Florida schools from America’s dangerous Ellens and Caitlyns. By the way, Caitlyn Jenner, welcome to the Fox News family! Now, ‘Woke Disney’ won’t stop until all of Disney World is packed with twinkerbelles, Cinderfellas and that gay Mr. Toad.”

The camera then panned to James Austin Johnson’s Trump who called into “Fox and Friends” where he was asked to give his opinion on the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap. What followed was Trump referring to Smith by his character in Hitch: “I did see Slap, I enjoyed slap. I was very impressed with my Hitch. Quite an arm on Hitch. I always knew Hitch had an arm. Back in ‘Pursuit of Happyness,’ he’s slugging the machine on and off the subway. I thought it was great. You know, they slept in the bathroom in that movie. It’s so sad. it’s a sad night for Hitch too.”

He then basically admitted to the Jan. 6th attack being a coup. “I was too busy with burner phone and coup,” he said. “Could’ve been, should’ve been, maybe violent is perhaps good. They used to do violent all the time.”

In This Article: Caitlyn Jenner, Cecily Strong, Chris Rock, Jerrod Carmichael, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.