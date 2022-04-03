‘SNL’ Cold Open: ‘Fox and Friends’ Tiptoes Around Will Smith and Focuses on ‘Woke Disney’

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open didn’t kick off with a parody surrounding the Oscars slap, however, it did get a mention. Instead, the focus was on a handful of topics that the “Fox and Friends” crew decided to tackle, with hosts Steve Doocy (played by Alex Moffat), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Mikey Day).

The “hosts” first welcomed Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson) and Ginni Thomas (Kate McKinnon) who have become enmeshed in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously,” McKinnon’s Thomas said. “All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo and then we release the Kraken.”

Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro made an appearance and took aim at “Woke Disney” before shotgunning a beer. “Later on ‘The Five,’ Disney has an exciting new project: turning your kindergartener gay!’ Strong’s Pirro yelled. “Governor DeSantis signed a bill protecting our precious Florida schools from America’s dangerous Ellens and Caitlyns. By the way, Caitlyn Jenner, welcome to the Fox News family! Now, ‘Woke Disney’ won’t stop until all of Disney World is packed with twinkerbelles, Cinderfellas and that gay Mr. Toad.”

The camera then panned to James Austin Johnson’s Trump who called into “Fox and Friends” where he was asked to give his opinion on the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap. What followed was Trump referring to Smith by his character in Hitch: “I did see Slap, I enjoyed slap. I was very impressed with my Hitch. Quite an arm on Hitch. I always knew Hitch had an arm. Back in ‘Pursuit of Happyness,’ he’s slugging the machine on and off the subway. I thought it was great. You know, they slept in the bathroom in that movie. It’s so sad. it’s a sad night for Hitch too.”

He then basically admitted to the Jan. 6th attack being a coup. “I was too busy with burner phone and coup,” he said. “Could’ve been, should’ve been, maybe violent is perhaps good. They used to do violent all the time.”