‘SNL’ Cold Open Spoofs Joe Biden Telling Americans to ‘Stop Seeing Spider-Man’ to Curb COVID Spread

Host Ariana DeBose also sang a ‘West Side Story’ medley with Kate McKinnon

In this week’s cold open, James Austin Johnson reprised his role as President Joe Biden who detailed his plan to stop the spread of Omicron. “There’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away: Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man,'” he said. His rationale was that the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home came out Dec. 17th and one week later everyone got Omicron.

What followed was a press conference featuring “reporters” like Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd and Bowen Yang who asked if he was advising Americans to not go to the movies to which he clarified, “I didn’t say don’t go to the movies. I said stop seeing ‘Spider-Man.'” He then added that he saw House of Gucci and it was “more than enough movie for anyone.”

Near the end of the sketch, Pete Davidson appeared shirtless in a blazer with Matrix-like sunglasses to tell Johnson’s Biden that he was Biden from the “real world,” which started “in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.”

Later, Kate McKinnon, who has been absent from SNL this season, joined host Ariana DeBose for a brief medley from West Side Story. Together, they belted songs like “Tonight Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty” and “Something’s Coming.”

This week’s show marks DeBose’s first appearance on SNL. Previously, DeBose and SNL creator Lorne Michaels collaborated when the actress starred in Schmigadoon!, which Michaels’-executive produced.

