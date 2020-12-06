Watch ‘SNL’ Cold Open Spoof Rudy Giuliani’s Michigan Voter Fraud Hearing

As widely expected the moment the video went viral, Saturday Night Live opened with a spoof of Rudy Giuliani’s Michigan state senate hearing on voter fraud, with Cicely Strong in the role of the Trump lawyer’s loud and defiant “star witness.”

In the lead-up to this week’s SNL, after IT contractor Melissa Carone first appeared alongside Giuliani at the disastrous (and allegedly fart-filled) hearing, social media noted how similar that real-life person was to Strong’s SNL character “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party.” “This is like a skit, and then when you start to laugh you realize it’s real life,” CNN’s Erin Burnett previously said of Carone’s testimony.

Days later, for the cold open, Strong merged the two personas to berate the Michigan state senate for their supposed role in the presidential election fraud.

“I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote,” Strong’s Carone tells the state senate of the zombies who voted. “I remembered because they were walking out and I was walking in, and then they gave their votes to Democrats, and then you probably did something crazy with them, didn’t you?”

After confusing Dominion, the voting system at the heart of the disinformation campaign, and Domino’s, the pizza chain touting 30 minutes or less deliveries, Kate McKinnon’s Giuliani tells Carone, “Toots, maybe you wanna pull it back a little, I’m worried you’re making us look foolish.”

The hearing also included appearances by the My Pillow guy and – for reasons that maybe made sense if you watched the show – Nicole Kidman’s character from The Undoing.

For the closing argument, McKinnon’s Giuliani warned the state senate, “In conclusion, I would say the defense rests, but we will never rest. Not until this election is overturned… or I get a full pardon and 10 million dollars in cash.”