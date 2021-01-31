 'SNL' Cold Open Covers Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop, Tom Brady - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’ Cold Open Covers Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop, Tom Brady and More

O.J. Simpson receiving Covid-19 vaccine and social media censorship also mocked in first sketch back from winter break

Following a month-long hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned with a cold open that encompassed a number of news topics that happened while the show was on vacation, including the controversy surrounding Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GameStop situation, social media censorship and Tom Brady’s return to the Super Bowl.

In the segment called “What Still Works?” Kate McKinnon reviewed some aspects of society — like government, the economy, sports and the vaccine rollout — to see if they “still work.” Her first guest was Rep. Greene (Cicely Strong), who like the real representative from Georgia, began spouting conspiracy theories about the Parkland school shooting and wildfire-causing “Jewish space lasers.”

“And when your colleagues found out all about this hateful and psychotic things you said, what did they do?” McKinnon asked.

“I was promoted to the education committee,” Strong’s Greene said.

After realizing that government no longer worked, McKinnon next reviewed the stock market with Pete Davidson’s new majority shareholder of GameStop “Derrick Boner,” who helped establish that the stock market was also no longer working.

Next was social media — Alex Moffat’s Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Day’s Jack Dorsey — and then vaccine rollout, where McKinnon wondered how a nation that has only vaccinated a small percentage of its population managed to have one available for O.J. Simpson (Kenan Thompson).

“Teachers can’t get the vaccine but you did? People with long-term lung conditions but you did?,” McKinnon asked. “So among the first 3 percent of all Americans given the vaccine was O.J. Simpson?”

“Hey, guilty was charged,” Thompson’s Simpson quipped.

To close out the segment, McKinnon welcomed the only thing that appears to be working, Tom Brady (played by SNL John Krasinski), who will return to the Super Bowl yet again next weekend, this time as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You still work. You’re supposed to win football games and you just keep winning football games. You might be the only thing in America that still works,” McKinnon said. “So I guess everyone must be rooting for you, right?”

“Almost no one,” Krasinski’s Brady said.

