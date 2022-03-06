‘SNL’ Cold Open: Kimberly Guilfoyle Sings ‘Shallow’ For Pro-Russia Fundraiser

Saturday Night Live returned to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for the real victims of the war on Ukraine: Russian oligarchs.

The special was hosted by Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) and Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon), who introduced the former president (played by James Austin Johnson) manning the phones, saying: “Now let’s check in with the man who said Putin’s invasion was ‘very smart’ and that China should invade Taiwan next. Mr. President?”

The ‘Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular’ also brought in a surprise tae kwon do tribute by “the puffiest action star in the world,” Steven Seagal (played by Bowen Yang), who exited the stage saying: “Now it’s time to honor myself with a traditional Japanese Shamrock Shake.”

Carlson introduced two more special guests as “the real Prince Harry and Megan Markle,” as Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle performed a rendition of “Shallow” in honor of “Russia and Ukraine coming together.”

Guilfoyle (played by Cecily Strong) altered the lyrics of the A Star Is Born song to fit the state of current events, singing lines like: “Tell me something, boy, don’t you love that Russian convoy?” and “I’m off the deep end, we should take Ukraine!”