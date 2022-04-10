 'SNL' Cold Open: RBG Gives Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Advice - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Turnpike Troubadours Reunited to Play Their First Show in 3 Years — Grown Men Cried
Home TV TV News

‘SNL’ Cold Open: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets a ‘Gins-Burn’

Kate McKinnon returns as RBG, plus Harriet Tubman, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall visit Jackson in the Oval Office.

By

Reporter

Sarah Grant's Most Recent Stories

View All

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic appointment as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court was the focus of Saturday Night Lives cold open.

In the Oval Office, Jackson (played by Ego Nwodim) and President Biden (played by James Austin Jackson) recreated the photos of them watching the Senate’s confirmation vote earlier this week. “I promised to put a Black woman on the court, and that is what I did. So that is one campaign promise down and only 74 to go,” Biden said.

Jackson’s response: “I was happy to do my part. I’ve worked twice as hard as a white man my entire life and then spent an entire week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile.”

The sketch imagined what might have gone on in the room during this momentous day, with Jackson receiving wisdom from prominent Americans of the past. Her first visitation? Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Related Stories

Jake Gyllenhaal Remembers Hosting 'SNL' All Too Well
Ketanji Brown Jackson Becomes First Black Woman Confirmed to the Supreme Court

Related Stories

taylor swift 115 songs ranked list
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
Album Guide: Metallica

Kate McKinnon returned with fists in the air, the frilly collar, and digs at Ted Cruz — all part of her delightfully brusque portrait of RBG. Her advice for Jackson? “Always label your lunches.” Because justices have “sticky fingers.”

“Look, I know your confirmation process put you through the wringer, but in the end, people do the right thing. And you know, I was confirmed in the Senate 96 to 3, so what was your vote?”

“53 to 47,” Jackson (Nwodim) said. “Yeah, a lot of them walked out and one guy kept asking me if babies are racist.”

“Well, it was Ted Cruz, so I bet the book was called, Goodnight Cancun — and that’s a Gins-burn.”

Justice Jackson was then visited by other famous Black Americans Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson), Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd), and Justice Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson), who became the first Black Supreme Court justice in 1967.

“So what advice for me do you have as a person of color on the Supreme Court?” Jackson asked Marshall.

“Democracy can be slow and messy. It stumbles, but over time, it moves forward. I mean, I was the first Black Supreme Court justice, so you must be what, the 10th, the 20th?”

“Nope,” Jackson replied. “Just the third.”

In This Article: Kate McKinnon, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.