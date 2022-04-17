‘SNL’ Cold Open Takes Aim at Elon Musk, Eric Adams and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Saturday Night Live celebrated Easter with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny (Bowen Yang) and a handful of cast members who appeared to “share their hopes” for spring.

“It’s really me the Easter Bunny,” Yang exclaimed in a furry costume. “Either that, or you’re at Coachella and the ‘shrooms are kicking in.”

But the Easter Bunny wasn’t alone for long. Kate McKinnon appeared reprising her role as Dr. Anthony Fauci who explained that “like Jesus,” COVID numbers had “risen again.” “If you’re vaccinated, you’re going to be fine. And if you’re not vaccinated, I’m not supposed to say this, but I honestly don’t care what happens to you,” said Fauci.

SNL then tackled Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid to take over Twitter earlier this week with Kyle Mooney appearing as the billionaire. “I’m here to officially buy Easter,” he said, offering “23 billion Peeps,” referring to the popular marshmallow Easter candy.

Then, Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene came onstage with a chocolate rifle before revealing she was “worried about Easter.” She explained, “Between the pastels and the jellybeans, this holiday has gotten a little too LGBQRST for me. And there is nothing gay about Easter, a day when a bunch of male priests worship a shirtless guy with great abs, then talk about wanting to eat his body. That’s straight stuff!”

What followed were appearances by Chris Redd’s Mayor Eric Adams who bragged about how the man responsible for the Brooklyn shooting was found in 30 hours and turned himself in; Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) who detailed her pregnancy; and Kyle Mooney’s Jared Leto who introduced himself as Jesus.

By the time Yang was about to cut to the opening monologue, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump appeared.

“I was told we were doing Easter wishes and I was not given my turn,” Trump said. “This is very, very unfair. Another example of how whites are being treated horribly in this country.”

Trump then went on a nonsensical tangent that even the Easter Bunny didn’t understand. Eventually, he gave up and said, “What the Hell are you talking about?”